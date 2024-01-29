Equitable Trust Co. Sells 338 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.95. 92,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

