Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $201.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

