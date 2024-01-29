Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.75 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,294.64 or 0.05336301 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $275.78 billion and $8.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00083764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,319 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

