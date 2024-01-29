Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.53

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 346766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday.

Evolus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,375.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

