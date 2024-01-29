Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 74.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

RSG traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 299,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,701. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

