Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. 2,289,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
