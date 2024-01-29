Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

STZ traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $247.66. The company had a trading volume of 460,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,416. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.