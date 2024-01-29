Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $65,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 616,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

