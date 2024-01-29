Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $606.77. 117,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

