Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 891,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

