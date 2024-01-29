Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $425.20. 13,918,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,581,520. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.96.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

