Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,926 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 590,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

