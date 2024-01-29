Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

MMC traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $190.85. The company had a trading volume of 679,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

