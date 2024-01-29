Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

