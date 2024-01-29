Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 75,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Expion360

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $108,725.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,727,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,105 shares of company stock valued at $304,983. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expion360

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expion360 by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Expion360 stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Expion360 had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Expion360 will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.