Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 60,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.95 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

