Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.450-22.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $617.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,307.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Creative Planning grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 22.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $1,905,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

