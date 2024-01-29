Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

Shares of FANUY opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

