Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of FANUY opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.72.
Fanuc Company Profile
