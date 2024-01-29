FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Raised to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $427.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

