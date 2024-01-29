Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $103.15. 317,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.