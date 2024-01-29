Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

