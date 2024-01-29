Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,338 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.45 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

