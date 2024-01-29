Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

