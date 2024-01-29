Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in INmune Bio by 189.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 201.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Juda acquired 7,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 52.26% and a negative net margin of 12,246.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

