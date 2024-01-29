Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $53.50 on Monday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

