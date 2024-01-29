Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 425,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,211.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,070.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $942.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

