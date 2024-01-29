Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $183.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.09 and a 12-month high of $184.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.