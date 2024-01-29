Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $165.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $297.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

