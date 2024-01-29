Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $155,749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

