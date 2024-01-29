Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $315,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,994,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,965,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

