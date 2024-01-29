Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $279.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $280.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $258.08.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

