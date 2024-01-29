Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FGPR remained flat at $7.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrellgas Partners
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.