Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FGPR remained flat at $7.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

