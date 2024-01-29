Fetch.ai Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $502.00 million and $33.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,759,145 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

