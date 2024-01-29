First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $26.20 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $814.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

