First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCF

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.