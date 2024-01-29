First County Bank CT Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 429,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,174. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

