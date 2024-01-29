First County Bank CT Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. 3,306,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,525. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

