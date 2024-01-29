First County Bank CT Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First County Bank CT lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,115. The firm has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $303.31.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

