First County Bank CT Has $1.83 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First County Bank CT lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $35.86. 2,127,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

