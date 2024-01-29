First County Bank CT Has $2.70 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,493. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

