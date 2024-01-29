First County Bank CT Has $716,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.30. 1,200,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

