First County Bank CT Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First County Bank CT raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,898. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.