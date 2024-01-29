First County Bank CT Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First County Bank CT lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.60. 1,993,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

