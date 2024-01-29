First County Bank CT Sells 1,347 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 387,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,547. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

