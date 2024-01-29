First County Bank CT Sells 4,584 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First County Bank CT lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.1% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

