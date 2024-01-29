First County Bank CT Sells 5,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,735. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

