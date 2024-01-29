First County Bank CT Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,001,000 after acquiring an additional 444,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 1,123,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

