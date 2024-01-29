First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 144,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,919. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

