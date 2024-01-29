First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 3.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NVS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. 208,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

