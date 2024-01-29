First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,961 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

